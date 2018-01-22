Sheriff: Elementary school PTA member steals over $10k from school account

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) - - A Fultondale Elementary School PTA member was charged with theft of property after board members discovered she had taken over $10,000 from the school's account.

Mary Humphreys admitted to taking the money after board members discovered suspicious transactions on the PTA account, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

In November of 2017, a board member received a bank statement for the PTA account that was unusually large. A school resource deputy was called in to investigate the list of suspicious transactions connected to the account's debit card. After checking the school's safe, they discovered the debit card was missing.

The PTA board president called in Humphreys, who was the PTA treasurer, to ask about the charges. Humphreys admitted to taking the money and promised to pay it back.

Sheriff's detectives were assigned to the case and discovered that Humphreys had been making withdrawals since September 2017. She used the money to pay personal bills, purchase jewelry, get manicures, and purchase items online totaling in over $10,000 worth of expenses.

Humphreys was arrested on January 18th for first-degree theft of property. She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and was released on a $5,000 bail.