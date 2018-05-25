Missing child alert for Alabama boy
BIBB CO., Ala (WKRG) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Samuel Haiden Simmons. Samuel Haiden Simmons is a 13 year old white male. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage shirt, and cowboy boots in the area of Vernontown Road at 8:30pm in West Blocton, Alabama on May 24, 2018. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Haiden Simmons, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (205) 926-3129 or call 911.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Mississippi license plates to include...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
UPDATE: Possible armed intruder at...
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Authorities search for escaped inmate
- Baldwin County readies for stormy holiday weekend
- UPDATE: Daphne armed robbery suspect has surrendered
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season