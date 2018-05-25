Missing child alert for Alabama boy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIBB CO., Ala (WKRG) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Samuel Haiden Simmons. Samuel Haiden Simmons is a 13 year old white male. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage shirt, and cowboy boots in the area of Vernontown Road at 8:30pm in West Blocton, Alabama on May 24, 2018. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Haiden Simmons, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (205) 926-3129 or call 911.

