UPDATE: Possible armed intruder at Florida high school was misunderstanding

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) - - A Pompano Beach high school was on lockdown for a couple of hours Thursday as SWAT and other officials investigated a possible armed intruder on campus.

Broward County Sheriff's Office said a man walked on to campus at Blanche Ely High School and asked to see someone. The teacher didn't recognize the man and alerted authorities.

It turned out that the person was a student and it was all a misunderstanding.

The all clear was given after video showed SWAT team members walking through the school's parking lot with weapons drawn.

Two people in the parking lot were being questioned on an unrelated reason.