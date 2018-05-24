UPDATE: Possible armed intruder at Florida high school was misunderstanding
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) - - A Pompano Beach high school was on lockdown for a couple of hours Thursday as SWAT and other officials investigated a possible armed intruder on campus.
Broward County Sheriff's Office said a man walked on to campus at Blanche Ely High School and asked to see someone. The teacher didn't recognize the man and alerted authorities.
It turned out that the person was a student and it was all a misunderstanding.
The all clear was given after video showed SWAT team members walking through the school's parking lot with weapons drawn.
Two people in the parking lot were being questioned on an unrelated reason.
Mobile County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors: Shooting that claimed Anesa Baker's life may have been gang related
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season
- Carjacking suspect arrested in Mobile
- Crews finish repairs from Nate on Dauphin Island, while monitoring weather
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Spanish Fort woman says dog bitten by Fox
- Elberta man still missing one week later
- 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana seized by Baldwin County law enforcement agencies
- Burris Farm Market owner facing new sex abuse charge
Northwest Florida
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Troopers still searching for information on bicyclist killed in hit and run in Destin
- Mother of Naomi Jones plans event in her memory
- New information on Destin hotel standoff suspect
- Pensacola Police raising money for Special Olympics through tips