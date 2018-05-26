Governor Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Alberto

(WKRG) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 6:00 a.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018, for several Alabama counties in preparation for Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The counties included are as follows:

Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Washington and Wilcox.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of significant flooding. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said in a press released to News 5. “As with any tropical weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather conditions for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready when they are needed.”

At the direction of Governor Ivey, the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton has been activated since Friday in preparation for Alberto and The Alabama National Guard (ALNG) has activated its High Water Evacuation Teams (HWET) to support Divisions A and B, in the coastal and southeastern portion of the state. Both Divisions, A and B, will activate Sunday morning. The ALNG soldiers will also provide support in the command and control center.