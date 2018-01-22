Coroner: Man dies after falling from tree stand in Alabama
BEULAH, Ala. (AP) - Officials in Alabama say a 51-year-old man has died after falling from a tree stand.
According to the Lee County Coroner's Office, Edward Allen Martin Jr. had gone hunting on his property Friday and did not return home at dark.
County Coroner Bill Harris tells news outlets that it appears that Martin fell about 18 to 20 feet to the ground. Officials say it's unclear if his death was caused by the fall or a medical event that caused him to fall.
The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post-mortem examination.
Harris says no foul play is suspected.
