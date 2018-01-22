Bradley Byrne cancels town halls due to shutdown
Frisco City, AL (WKRG) - If you wanted a chance to talk to your congressman today you'll have to wait a while longer. A news release from Congressman Bradley Byrne's office says he's canceling two planned town halls due to the government shutdown. They were supposed to be at the following locations and times:
CANCELED
What: Frisco City Town Hall Meeting
When: Monday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Frisco City City Hall; 3861 Bowden Street, Frisco City, AL
CANCELED
What: Bay Minette Town Hall Meeting
When: Monday, January 22nd at 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bay Minette City Hall; 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL--News Release
The news release says Byrne will try to reschedule them at a later date.
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires