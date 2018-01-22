Bradley Byrne cancels town halls due to shutdown

By: Chad Petri

Posted: Jan 22, 2018 05:15 AM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2018 05:15 AM CST

Frisco City, AL (WKRG) - If you wanted a chance to talk to your congressman today you'll have to wait a while longer.  A news release from Congressman Bradley Byrne's office says he's canceling two planned town halls due to the government shutdown.  They were supposed to be at the following locations and times:

CANCELED

What: Frisco City Town Hall Meeting

When: Monday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: Frisco City City Hall; 3861 Bowden Street, Frisco City, AL

 

CANCELED

What: Bay Minette Town Hall Meeting

When: Monday, January 22nd at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bay Minette City Hall; 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL--News Release

The news release says Byrne will try to reschedule them at a later date.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center