Bradley Byrne cancels town halls due to shutdown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Frisco City, AL (WKRG) - If you wanted a chance to talk to your congressman today you'll have to wait a while longer. A news release from Congressman Bradley Byrne's office says he's canceling two planned town halls due to the government shutdown. They were supposed to be at the following locations and times:

CANCELED What: Frisco City Town Hall Meeting When: Monday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. CT Where: Frisco City City Hall; 3861 Bowden Street, Frisco City, AL CANCELED What: Bay Minette Town Hall Meeting When: Monday, January 22nd at 5:30 p.m. CT Where: Bay Minette City Hall; 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL--News Release

The news release says Byrne will try to reschedule them at a later date.