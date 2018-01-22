Alabama Near the Top in Gunfire Deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - People killed by gunfire in Alabama have increased 22 percent within a seven-year period.
The Violence Policy Center states the gunfire death rate was the second highest in the United States with 21.51 fatalities per 100,000 people.
The number of people killed by gunfire in the U.S. increased by 17 percent. The gunfire deaths included in the statistics are homicides, suicides and accidental shootings.
