3 arrested after body of Mississippi man found in freezer
PURVIS, Miss. (AP) - Three south Mississippi residents have been arrested after a man was found dead in a freezer, but they aren't yet charged with killing him.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel tells news outlets that 35-year-old Samantha Simmons is charged with grand larceny, while 51-year-old Andy Hartfield and 23-year-old Will Bryson are charged with receiving stolen property. It's unclear if any has a lawyer.
Rigel says deputies also seek a fourth unnamed person.
The sheriff says he believes the people are connected to the death of Thomas Burns. Relatives found the 54-year-old man dead inside a freezer in his Purvis home on Tuesday. Rigel says no one has been charged in the death because investigators aren't sure who's responsible.
The sheriff says Burns may have been killed more than two weeks ago.
Mobile County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors: Shooting that claimed Anesa Baker's life may have been gang related
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season
- Carjacking suspect arrested in Mobile
- Crews finish repairs from Nate on Dauphin Island, while monitoring weather
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Spanish Fort woman says dog bitten by Fox
- Elberta man still missing one week later
- 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana seized by Baldwin County law enforcement agencies
- Burris Farm Market owner facing new sex abuse charge
Northwest Florida
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Troopers still searching for information on bicyclist killed in hit and run in Destin
- Mother of Naomi Jones plans event in her memory
- New information on Destin hotel standoff suspect
- Pensacola Police raising money for Special Olympics through tips