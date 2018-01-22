100 people gather at candlelight vigil held for burned Taco Bell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CBS Newspath) - A "candlelight vigil" was held in Montgomery for Taco Bell aficionados after the local restaurant burned down last week.
Some burrito lovers gathered to pay their respects to the burned down Taco Bell on Zelda Road.
What started as a joke on Facebook became a reality when about a hundred people showed up to light candles and sing songs.
The restaurant burned down last week, resulting in a total loss.
Vigil organizers say it' was a fun way to bring the community together.
