Meet the 3 candidates running for Alabama's Supreme Court Chief Justice in the 2018 primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NEXSTAR) -- The Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court may not cross the average Alabamian's radar, unless they’re making headlines like we've seen in the past with Roy Moore.

The two Republicans and one Democrat running for Alabama's top judge position in the 2018 primary election all say they plan to stay out of headlines and focus in the courtroom.



Meet the candidates running for Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court:

Current Chief Justice Lyn Stuart was appointed to the position last year by Governor Kay Ivey after Roy Moore was suspended regarding an administrative order against the issuance of marriage licenses to same-sex couples.



Tom Parker, a conservative, is currently an associate justice on the Alabama Supreme Court.

Bob Vance, the lone Democrat. is currently a circuit judge in Jefferson County.



Chief Justice Stuart says she has served at almost all levels of the judicial system. She hopes that experience will get her elected as Alabama’s top judge.



"I served as a district court judge, a circuit court judge, I was the juvenile court judge, and I was a specially appointed family court judge. So, I have handled cased of all types,” Stuart explained.



Associate justice Tom Parker is touting his strong conservative values and says he won't back down when it comes to defending traditional marriage and pro- life agendas.



"The courts exist primarily because people are messing up their own lives and the lives of others. Realistically we need a revival in Alabama, to change what it going on with the crime in our society," Parker said.



Democrat Bob Vance has run for chief justice before. This time, he's hoping voters will learn more about him.



"People are willing to look at a candidate who talks about real issues, a candidate who seems reasonable, serous minded and really wants to tackle the issues facing the state,” Vance said.



One of the issues that Vance and Park both point to is funding for the court system.



"We need to restore proper funding, the constitution requires that there be reasonable and adequate funding for the court system,” Parker explained.



"This was a pretty good year, but years past--not so good,” Vance said. “Next is projected to be another difficult year for the general fund, to a large extent our courts are just keeping their heads above water."



But current Chief Justice Lyn Stuart rejects the notion that under her leadership, funding has been low.



"The last two sessions of the legislature where I have presented budget requests to the state legislature, they have actually given us moderate increases both years,” Stuart stated.



The candidates agree that more funding for the courts are important but differ on where that funding should go. Stuart and Parker want to see that money go to trial courts, while Vance believes it should go toward drug treatment programs.