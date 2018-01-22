Police: Man stole exotic fish from pet shop, shoved them down pants

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – - Clearwater police arrested a man after he was caught on camera stealing exotic fish from a pet shop.

Detectives say Cruz Garcia Jr. entered Pet Safari on Highlands Avenue Jan. 9 with his accomplice, Crystal Dixon, and stole Electric Blue Acaras and Blue Ram Cichlids.

Police say Dixon distracted the clerk while Garcia Jr. bagged the fish and shoved them down his pants.

Electric Blue Acara

Clerk Kayla Kraut says she knew something was fishy when the couple ran out the store.

“I immediately went to where I saw them last and I noticed there were droplets of water coming from the tank,” said Kraut. “I knew there was missing fish.”

Kraut was able to get the tag number on the vehicle and turn it over to detectives.

Prices of the fish range from $18 to $20.

Garcia Jr. was arrested on January 19. Investigators are still searching for Dixon.

The fish were not recovered.