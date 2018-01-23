University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - Hospitality students at the University of West Florida will be able to work out of a mansion thanks to an area attorney.

Fred Levin donated the mansion located on Tanglewood Street in Pensacola to the university. Levin says he purchased the mansion and found it was "too fancy" for him. He says he wanted to do something special with it.

UWF officials say hospitality students have to get 800 internship hours. They say Levin's donation will help students get a unique learning experience.

UWF Interim Vice President Howard Reddy says the mansion will be used to teach students everything about hospitality.

"If you can function successfully in this environment, I have no doubt you're ready for a five-star hotel," Reddy said.

Levin says it's important to support the dreams of young people.

"Now I can see young people taking advantage of the opportunity to learn," Levin said.

Reddy says the mansion is ready for students to start interning in.