University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
Students at UWF will get to enjoy a mansion
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - Hospitality students at the University of West Florida will be able to work out of a mansion thanks to an area attorney.
Fred Levin donated the mansion located on Tanglewood Street in Pensacola to the university. Levin says he purchased the mansion and found it was "too fancy" for him. He says he wanted to do something special with it.
UWF officials say hospitality students have to get 800 internship hours. They say Levin's donation will help students get a unique learning experience.
UWF Interim Vice President Howard Reddy says the mansion will be used to teach students everything about hospitality.
"If you can function successfully in this environment, I have no doubt you're ready for a five-star hotel," Reddy said.
Levin says it's important to support the dreams of young people.
"Now I can see young people taking advantage of the opportunity to learn," Levin said.
Reddy says the mansion is ready for students to start interning in.
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Second Buc-Ee's location coming to South Alabama
- Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
- Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile
- UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires