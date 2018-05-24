Troopers still searching for information on bicyclist killed in hit and run in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) - The Florida Highway Patrol is still seeking information on the fatal hit and run that occurred on May 6th in Okaloosa County.
A bicyclist, identified as 42-year-old Chad Berridge of Panama City, Florida, was killed in a hit and run in Okaloosa County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was riding east on US 98 when an unknown driver of a 1998 Honda Passport hit the back of the bike.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the collision, the driver of the Honda fled the scene without giving aid to the bicyclist. The car was later located at Emerald Grande Village located at 10 Harbor Blvd in Destin, Florida.
FHP says they are seeking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or the driver with the vehicle at the Emerald Grand in Destin. Please contact Corporal David Todd @ 850-544-5990 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers 850-863-TIPS (8477).
