Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The Pensacola Police Department has made an arrest in a recent hit and run involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the crash occurred on January 5 on West Cervantes Street at North "F" Street.

23-year-old Gisela Guadalupe Gonzalez Pinto has been arrested and charged with one count of felony hit and run, police say.

Pensacola Police say Gonzalez Pinto was traveling westbound on West Cervantes Street at 9:15 pm on when 55-year-old Nancy Jean Jenkins stepped from the sidewalk into the westbound lanes of traffic in the path of Gonzalez Pinto’s vehicle, and a collision occurred.

Police say Jenkins was later pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital.

Kelly Woodburry is the victim's niece.

"It really does not make us feel any better because the pain she's caused my family is unbearable,"

Woodburry said. But we got some kind of justice. It was a little bit more than I was expecting."

Woodburry says her family waited around for two weeks wondering if Gonzalez Pinto would ever be charged.

"We do appreciate some kind of closure for our family even know it won't bring my aunt back," Woodburry said. "We still have a little bit of closure. We just want to say thank you for keeping in contact with our family and letting us know the outcome."

Authorities say Gonzalez Pinto left the scene and her bond was set at $7,500.