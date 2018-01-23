Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The Pensacola Police Department has made an arrest in a recent hit and run involving a pedestrian.
According to police, the crash occurred on January 5 on West Cervantes Street at North "F" Street.
23-year-old Gisela Guadalupe Gonzalez Pinto has been arrested and charged with one count of felony hit and run, police say.
Pensacola Police say Gonzalez Pinto was traveling westbound on West Cervantes Street at 9:15 pm on when 55-year-old Nancy Jean Jenkins stepped from the sidewalk into the westbound lanes of traffic in the path of Gonzalez Pinto’s vehicle, and a collision occurred.
Police say Jenkins was later pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital.
Kelly Woodburry is the victim's niece.
"It really does not make us feel any better because the pain she's caused my family is unbearable,"
Woodburry said. But we got some kind of justice. It was a little bit more than I was expecting."
Woodburry says her family waited around for two weeks wondering if Gonzalez Pinto would ever be charged.
"We do appreciate some kind of closure for our family even know it won't bring my aunt back," Woodburry said. "We still have a little bit of closure. We just want to say thank you for keeping in contact with our family and letting us know the outcome."
Authorities say Gonzalez Pinto left the scene and her bond was set at $7,500.
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
- Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile
- UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
- Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires