National parks closing ahead of Alberto, campers ordered to evacuate

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) - It's been a busy day for officials at Gulf Islands National Seashore as they worked to decide to close parks and campgrounds ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

"It takes a long time to shut down America's largest national seashore so we have to get started early," Chief of Communications Brent Everitt said.

As thousands of people make their way to the coast for Memorial Day weekend, the storm is affecting operations at the national parks.

Below is a list of the closures:

Fort Pickens Area – Last entry on Saturday, May 26 at 12:00 pm, all visitors must exit by 5:00 pm.

Fort Pickens Campground – Mandatory evacuation will begin on Saturday at 12:00 pm; all campers must evacuate by 5:00 pm.

Opal Beach Cluster - Last entry on Saturday at 12:00 pm, all visitors must exit by 5:00 pm.

Perdido Key Area will close to all visitor use and access at 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Okaloosa Area will close to all visitor use and access at 12:00 pm on Saturday.

Naval Live Oaks and Fort Barrancas Areas will close at normal operating hours on Saturday.

Fort Pickens has a campground with 200 sites and when the park is closed, that means you must evacuate.

"It's for the safety of our campers and visitors," Everitt said. "We take an abundance of caution any time we get a tropical event."

The parks will remain closed through at least Tuesday.