Mother of Naomi Jones plans event in her memory

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - It's been almost a year since 12-year-old Naomi Jones disappeared from the Aspen Village apartments in Pensacola. She was found dead five days later in Eight Mile Creek in Pensacola. Registered sex offender Robert Howard was arrested and charged with her death.

Jones' mother Shantara Hurry says she's planning an event at the Wedgewood Center in Pensacola on June 10th. It's called the 1st Annual Naomi Jones Day.

"If we are able to stop predators, it will stop that from happening to one more child," Hurry said.

Hurry says the event will have food and drinks and she's asking people to bring white, pink and purple balloons because her daughter loved Hello Kitty. Hurry says she's going to address several topics at the event that could save lives.

"Just because you have a neighbor and you live in an apartment complex, and just because you see them in passing, it does not mean you can trust them," Hurry said.

Hurry says she's looking for food and drink donations. You can either bring the donations to the event or drop them off at Whiz Kidz Christian Academy or Executive Car Care, both are in Pensacola.

"The words and encouragement I give, will always leave a lasting impression," Hurry said. "I don't care if I only touch one child's life the whole duration of me doing this."

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m.