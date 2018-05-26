Milton man dies in single vehicle crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Milton man.

According to a traffic report from Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Barrett Ira Strickland was driving east on Munson Highway in a 2002 Toyota Tacoma when his truck crossed the median and westbound lane. The truck overturned at least once. Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Saturday around 7:55 in the morning.