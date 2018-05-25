Floridians prep for heavy rain, visitors here for Pride despite weather

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) - With the threat of heavy rain, some people are canceling their Memorial Day Weekend plans but others aren't letting the rain stop them.

"I'm loading up as much sand as I can," Gulf Breeze Resident William Horton said.

Horton and others are taking advantage of the free sand at Tiger Point Park in Santa Rosa County to put around their property. Horton moved to the coast from Arkansas five years ago.

"The water gets up and floods the area down in here..they say where mine is..I know my insurance is high because it's in the flood zone," Horton said.

While some are packing sand others like Keith Watford are enjoying the sands on Pensacola Beach.

"Even with the rain moving in, we're pretty optimistic that we're still going to be able to have a good time out here this weekend," Watford said.

Thousands are expected here for several events including the annual LGBT Pride weekend celebration. Bre Lucas from Tupelo and others won't let the rain stop them.

"Absolutely not," Lucas said. "We'll be out here rain or shine. Skies out, thighs out."

The large Pride event will go on rain or shine. The panhandle is expected to get rain but the question remains how much?