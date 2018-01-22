Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Florida (WKRG) - Here is a list of fires crews are working to contain in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties.

Lillian Highway 2

The largest of the fires is the 98-acre Lillian Highway 2 Fire. Crews responded to it around 1 p.m. Saturday and had it 50% contained by 6 p.m. The fire was mostly in marshy areas along Lillian Highway and San Sebastian Circle.

Personnel returned to the scene to check and improve lines this morning and containment is currently at 60%.

Thoroughbred Fire

FFS personnel responded to a fire in East Milton along Thoroughbred Drive. The fire is mostly contained at an estimated 14 acres and one structure was burned.

Brewster Fire

The Brewster Fire in south Santa Rosa County has been contained at .75 acres. The fire was south of East Bay Boulevard between Lovewood Drive and Brewster Street.

Sorrento Road Fire

Florida Forest Service and Escambia County crews responded to the second fire of the day in the Sorrento Road- Nighthawk area.