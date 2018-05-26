Alberto not scaring away all the tourists from Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach, Florida (WKRG) - Tropical Storm Alberto isn't scaring everyone away from the beach, some tourists say they're going to stay and enjoy their vacation.

Rip currents are now a threat, tourist Joseph Downing says he loves the beach, but wants to be safe.

"I don't really plan on going out there," Downing said. Rip currents and stuff can take you out. But for the most part I'm going to try and enjoy the sun as much as I can."

Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach say they will monitor the storm all weekend. Today there were yellow flags up, but that is expected to change heading into the weekend.

Ray Sanchez is here from Houston.

"You know we are going to stick it out and just see where it goes," Sanchez said. "Our plan is to be here, so regardless of what happens our plan is to come back here."

One man from Germany says he has to change his plans because of the weather.

"The last hotel we booked was in Panama City," He said. "Due to the forecast and the bad weather we canceled our room and we are going somewhere else."

Escambia County emergency officials say they will open shelters if there's a need.