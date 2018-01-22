BREAKING: Missing Elderly Man Found Safe
82-year old had been missing since Noon Sunday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Raymond Davis was found safe Sunday evening. They thanks everyone who shared the story and helped find him.
Earlier story:
A man has gone missing in Escambia County, Florida.
Escambia County Sheriff's Deputies say 82-year old Raymond Davis was last seen around noon Sunday, January 21st at the 1500 block of North K Street.
He was wearing blue jeans, blue shoes and a brown jacket.
Deputies say Raymond might be in danger and in need of medical attention.
Raymond is known to visit the Barnes Grocery Store on Pace Blvd.
Anyone with information on where Raymond might be is asked to call 9-1-1.
