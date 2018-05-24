WILD VIDEO: Cat hangs onto van's roof at 60 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) - Humane Society officials in Nebraska are amazed and concerned about an amazing video shot by a family driving on an interstate.

It shows a van driving at highway speeds, with a cat holding on to the roof.

"My daughter says there's a cat on the van, and I was like oh no, that's a raccoon. My husband's pulling up closer, and I'm like 'oh my god, no, that's a cat!'" said Ronda Rankin.

Rankin and her family captured the bizarre scene on Interstate 480 between Martha and Farnam Streets.

"It looked really scared, like, what the heck is going on?" she said.

So, they had to let the cat out of the bag.

"I said, 'there's a cat on your roof,' and I keep saying, 'a cat on your roof.' Then she looks at me and she's like, 'oh my God.' She looks startled, and so immediately they slow down," said Rankin.

Rankin says she saw the van pull over before it was out of sight.

This family hopes curiosity saved the cat.

"What happened? Is it their cat? Did it jump off? Were they able to get it?" Rankin said.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to know, too.

"We have never seen a video like that before," said Mark Langan with the Nebraska Humane Society.

And although it may look like a wild cat, NHS says it's likely it is somebody's pet.

"How that cat held on at high speeds like that is amazing. I want to know what happened to the cat. People in Omaha want to know what happened to the cat. Lets find out what happened to this poor cat," said Langan.

The cat is believed to be an adult.