VIDEO: Man pulls up to Taco Bell drive-thru in horse-drawn cart
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KRON) - It seems nothing can get in the way between this man and some tacos.
Reagen Wilson shared the viral video on Facebook over the weekend, showing a man guiding his horse-drawn cart through a Taco Bell drive-thru in Illinois.
When the man strides up to the window, you can hear him saying "I need a can of chew and I'm hungry," according to KSDW.
No word on if the horses got some nourishment, too.
The video has since been viewed over 13,000 times.
