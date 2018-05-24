VIDEO: Man pulls up to Taco Bell drive-thru in horse-drawn cart

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KRON) - It seems nothing can get in the way between this man and some tacos.

Reagen Wilson shared the viral video on Facebook over the weekend, showing a man guiding his horse-drawn cart through a Taco Bell drive-thru in Illinois.

nothing like a horse & buggie going through taco bell drive thru in litch, the man needed his chew & something to eat! 😂😂🤷🏼‍♀️ Posted by Reagen Wilson on Sunday, May 20, 2018

When the man strides up to the window, you can hear him saying "I need a can of chew and I'm hungry," according to KSDW.

No word on if the horses got some nourishment, too.

The video has since been viewed over 13,000 times.