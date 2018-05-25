Two people shot, shooter in custody at Indiana middle school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - Two people are in critical condition and a shooter is in custody after a shooting inside of Noblesville West Middle School.

News 8 has been told that the situation is contained. Police are on scene and a SWAT team is sweeping the building. The school is on lockdown. Officials are requesting more medical help on the scene.

One victim is a 13-year-old girl. One victim is an adult.

The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that a shooter is in custody. That student heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.

A teacher inside of the school said students are being moved to the high school. Some students are being kept in closets and being told that busses will take them to the high school.

A public information officer with Indiana State Police said they are "sending everyone."

The school sent a message to parents stating: