Several women accuse actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Actor Morgan Freeman participates in the "The Story of God" panel at the National Geographic Channel 2016 Winter TCA on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Actor Morgan Freeman participates in the "The Story of God" panel at the National Geographic Channel 2016 Winter TCA on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WCMH) - Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused by several women of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.

According to CNN, a young female production assistant on the 2015 movie “Going In Style” says that Freeman would touch her and sometimes attempt to lift up her skirt.

A female production assistant for the 2012 movie “Now You See Me” says Freeman would make comments about her and her female assistant’s bodies.

CNN reports 16 women have come forward to accuse Freeman of the sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

A spokesperson has not returned CNN’s request for a statement on Freeman’s behalf.