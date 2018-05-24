Several women accuse actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment
NEW YORK (WCMH) - Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused by several women of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.
According to CNN, a young female production assistant on the 2015 movie “Going In Style” says that Freeman would touch her and sometimes attempt to lift up her skirt.
A female production assistant for the 2012 movie “Now You See Me” says Freeman would make comments about her and her female assistant’s bodies.
CNN reports 16 women have come forward to accuse Freeman of the sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.
A spokesperson has not returned CNN’s request for a statement on Freeman’s behalf.
