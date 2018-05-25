Publix suspends political contributions following backlash

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla., Sunday, May 19, 2013. The highest Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $590.5 million was sold recently at this Publix supermarket. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - Publix is suspending corporate-funded political contributions in the wake of a boycott over the store's support for a gubernatorial candidate.

Earlier this week, News Channel 8 told you that Publix was getting backlash for supporting Republican Adam Putnam in his run for governor. The boycott was sparked by Putnam calling himself a "proud NRA sellout" in opposition to Florida's new stricter gun laws following the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

People started posting photos on social media of receipts from other stores with #TweetTheReceipt and were urging others to boycott Publix during Memorial Day weekend.

Survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting and others held a "die-in" protest at a Publix in Coral Springs on Friday afternoon.

An initial statement from Publix sent earlier this week said the company was "evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community."

On Friday, the company announced in a statement that they decided to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as they re-evaluate their giving processes.

"We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve," the statement said.

The statement reads, "We respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues. We regret our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a welcoming shopping environment for our customers."