Police: Woman held captive slips note to veterinary employee

Posted: May 26, 2018 11:53 AM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2018 11:53 AM CDT

DELAND, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend escaped when she convinced him bring their dog to an animal hospital - and then slipped a note to a staff member.
    

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd was arrested at DeLand Animal Hospital.
    
The assault on the woman, whose name is withheld because she's a victim of domestic violence, began Wednesday. She told authorities Floyd beat her and refused to let her leave. The woman spent Thursday in bed because of a head injury. On Friday, she convinced Floyd to take their dog to the vet. He wouldn't let her go alone.
    
Floyd, who has a criminal record, is being held in jail without bond. It's unclear whether he's retained an attorney.

