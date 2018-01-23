Police: Mom gets 8 years for brutally attacking daughter with baseball bat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: WAVY Staff)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/KRON) — A mother in Virginia Beach who admitted to hitting her daughter with a baseball bat is now facing 8 years in prison.

Court records show Andrea Gehring was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison, with 22 years suspended. She pleaded guilty in July to charges of malicious wounding and child abuse.

The Commonwealth said Gehring hit her 11-year-old daughter with an aluminum bat in November 2016 during a domestic dispute.

Gehring hit her daughter in the face, shoulders, thighs, feet and hands.

Court documents say the incident began when Gehring left her daughter, K.B., home alone while she went out drinking.

She came home about four hours later with a man who police say she had a previous romantic relationship with.

Gehring told her daughter she was leaving again, and that she would be back around 1:00 p.m. the next day.

While she was gone, Gehring’s current boyfriend came by the home looking for her.

Police say K.B. told him that her mom had “left with Wesley,” and he immediately left.

“He called and texted the defendant multiple times, but was unable to reach her,” police said.

After getting several missed calls from her boyfriend, Gehring came back home. At this point it was about 1:00 a.m., according to court documents.

“She went into K.B.’s room and began yelling, asking K.B., ‘what did you tell him?'” police said. “She then picked up an aluminum baseball bat that was in K.B.’s room and began swinging it at the child. She hit K.B. in the face, shoulders, thighs and feet.”

When K.B. raised her hands to block her face from the strikes, her mom hit her in the hands with the bat.

Documents say that K.B. tried asking Wesley to take her to the hospital.

“He said he couldn’t take her without her mother going, but gave her some ice to put on her injuries,” the records said.

A family friend saw K.B. the next day, and noticed her eyes were bruised and swollen, and that she had bruises all over her body.

The friend contacted K.B’s biological father and she was ultimately taken to the hospital.

From there, her injuries were documented, and police were contacted.

Virginia Beach police later arrested and charged Gehring.