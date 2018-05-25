PHOTOS: Service dog gives birth to puppies at Tampa airport
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Friday was an exciting day for travelers at Tampa International Airport who got to witness a dog give birth to puppies.
According to Tampa Fire Rescue, a traveler's service dog started delivering the puppies around 1 p.m. Firefighters were called to the airport to help with the birth.
Eleanor Rigby, or Ellie for short, is a yellow lab that turned 2 years old earlier this month. She and her owner were on their way to Philadelphia when Ellie went into labor.
Ellie delivered seven puppies total: six boys and one girl.
The proud papa, "Nugget" watched from next to Ellie the whole time.
