PHOTOS: Service dog gives birth to puppies at Tampa airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Friday was an exciting day for travelers at Tampa International Airport who got to witness a dog give birth to puppies.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, a traveler's service dog started delivering the puppies around 1 p.m. Firefighters were called to the airport to help with the birth.

Eleanor Rigby, or Ellie for short, is a yellow lab that turned 2 years old earlier this month. She and her owner were on their way to Philadelphia when Ellie went into labor.

Ellie delivered seven puppies total: six boys and one girl.

The proud papa, "Nugget" watched from next to Ellie the whole time.