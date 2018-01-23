Oscar Nominations Announced Today
NEW YORK (AP) - Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history.
Nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards will begin at 7:22 a.m., with a second wave of nominees announced at 7:38 a.m.
Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join John Bailey, president of the film academy, to announce the nominees.
While this year's Oscar race has been unusually wide-open, "The Shape of Water" has a chance to tie "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land" with a record 14 nominations.
"Lady Bird" filmmaker Greta Gerwig is expected to be just the fifth woman nominated in the category. "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison could also become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography.
