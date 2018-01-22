Mongolian BBQ chain makes video promoting new ‘menu item'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: HuHot Mongolian Grill

(WCMH) – - A Montana-based Mongolian BBQ restaurant is getting some attention with a new video promoting its new ‘menu item.’

HuHot Mongolian Grill posted the tongue-in-cheek video Friday afternoon featuring the latest item on the food line, Tide Pods.

The video shows a customer placing the laundry detergent packs in a bowl of noodles and drizzling them with orange sauce. The video ends suddenly just as the customer is about to put the pod in his mouth. It then cuts to text saying “Just kidding, please don’t eat Tide Pods, it’s gross.”

Tide Pods Have you tried our newest food line item?! 🤣 Posted by HuHot Mongolian Grill on Friday, January 19, 2018

“Funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet this week :) :) :) good job HuHot Mongolian Grill!” said Madolyn Street.

“HuHots got jokes they have our business forever now,” said Alayna Branson.

“Love Hu hot please keep things classy that is no laughing matter,” said Ty Smith.

HuHot says this video is probably the biggest response they ever received from a social media post.

“We love being able to inject some humor, and our fans (mostly) appreciate it,” said HuHot Director of Digital Marketing Monica Minford.

HuHot isn’t the first business to cash in on the Tide Pods meme. Hurts Donut, A Wichita, Kansas donut shop recently released donuts that are decorated to look like Tide Pods.

Tide recently responded to the meme, using Patriots tight end Ron Gronkowski to help.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.



Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

If you or anyone you do know happens to eat a Tide Pod, contact your local poison control center at (800) 222-1222.