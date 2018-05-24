Mom pushing stroller killed by racing car in Florida; baby critical

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A 21-month-old baby is not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she and her mother were hit by a car that police say was street racing Wednesday afternoon on Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.

The baby’s mother, 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger, was killed when she was hit by the car as she crossed Bayshore Boulevard.

Tampa police say Cameron Herrin was speeding in a Ford Mustang with his brother Tristan Herrin in the passenger seat.

Driving next to them in a Nissan was John Barrineau, 17. Witnesses say the cars were switching lanes.

At Knights Avenue, police say Herrin hit 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger as she was pushing her 21-month old daughter, Lillia Raubenolt, in a stroller. Reisinger is from Ohio was in Tampa visiting her uncle.

An arrest affidavit says little Lillia is not expected to survive her injuries. She is being treated at Tampa General Hospital and is in critical condition.

Early Thursday morning, one of the three young men accused in the deadly crash bonded out of jail.

WFLA News Channel 8 was there when Tristan Herrin was released from the Orient Road Jail. Herrin was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that police say was driven by his brother, Cameron Herrin, who was still in jail as of Thursday morning.

"Do you regret anything that happened yesterday? Do you have anything that you'd like to say to the victim's families? You don't have anything to say? Sir do you have anything you'd like to say? Sir anything at all?" asked WFLA Reporter Jana Jones.

Tristan Herrin refused to answer Jana’s questions and got into a car, covered his head and laid down in the back seat. A man who was with Herrin also refused to answer questions, covered his head and drove Herrin away from the jail.

Cameron Herrin, 18, was charged with vehicular homicide, unlawful racing on highway, and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

John Barrineau, 17, was charged with vehicular homicide, unlawful racing on highway, and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Tristan Herrin, 20, was charged with unlawful racing on highway.