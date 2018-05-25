Mom intentionally pulled 8-year-old son into path of train in murder-suicide, authorities say
BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have concluded that a woman pulled her son onto tracks at a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa, into the path of a train that killed them both.
The Iowa Public Safety Department said Tuesday in a news release that the deaths of 36-year-old Teresa Gerleman and her 8-year-old son, Henry Fields, were the results of a homicide followed by a suicide. The department says a security video recorded early on May 4 shows Gerleman and her son waiting near the tracks and crossing them. It shows her returning to the center of the crossing and, at the last moment, pulling the boy to her.
"Oh, I think it's very tragic. I've got grandchildren, great grand children and my heart goes out to that little boy," neighbor Ruth Ann Stratton told KCCI.
They lived in Belle Plaine.
