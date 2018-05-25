Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old last seen in Jacksonville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville.

Camille Corbett was last seen in the 8600 block of 8th Avenue.

Corbett is 4'8" and 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pajama pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

