Minnie Mouse gets star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
LOS ANGELES (Reuters/CBS News) - Forty years after Mickey, Minnie Mouse is finally joining her beau on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, where the cartoon darling received her very own star on Monday (January 22).
"America's sweetheart", as Minnie became known, was immortalized with the 2,627th bronze star-plaque to adorn the legendary Hollywood strip.
The honoring of Minnie, who made her debut alongside her flame Mickey in the 1928 movie Steamboat Willie, was welcomed by U.S. pop star Katy Perry.
"So today a brief 40 years after Mickey got his star, I'm delighted to honor Minnie and her magic with hers. Everyone, Minnie Mouse. Love you," said the top-selling singer at the ceremony.
Perry co-hosted Minnie's star dedication ceremony with The Walt Disney Company's CEO, Robert Iger.
Walk of Fame ceremony organizers hailed the animated mouse's "fun-loving, independent personality."
It took Minnie four decades longer than her boyfriend to receive the same accolade because Disney only nominated her last year, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Other Disney children's idols who have had been honored on the Walk of Fame include Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Snow White.
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
- Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile
- UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
- Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires