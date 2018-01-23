Minnie Mouse gets star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Reuters/CBS News)

LOS ANGELES (Reuters/CBS News) - Forty years after Mickey, Minnie Mouse is finally joining her beau on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, where the cartoon darling received her very own star on Monday (January 22).

"America's sweetheart", as Minnie became known, was immortalized with the 2,627th bronze star-plaque to adorn the legendary Hollywood strip.

The honoring of Minnie, who made her debut alongside her flame Mickey in the 1928 movie Steamboat Willie, was welcomed by U.S. pop star Katy Perry.

"So today a brief 40 years after Mickey got his star, I'm delighted to honor Minnie and her magic with hers. Everyone, Minnie Mouse. Love you," said the top-selling singer at the ceremony.

Perry co-hosted Minnie's star dedication ceremony with The Walt Disney Company's CEO, Robert Iger.

Walk of Fame ceremony organizers hailed the animated mouse's "fun-loving, independent personality."

It took Minnie four decades longer than her boyfriend to receive the same accolade because Disney only nominated her last year, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Other Disney children's idols who have had been honored on the Walk of Fame include Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Snow White.