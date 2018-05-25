National

Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir

NEW YORK (AP) - Michelle Obama has a picture to share.

On Thursday, the former first lady unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir, "Becoming." She posted that image, a smiling close-up shot taken by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, on her Instagram account. She wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been "meaningful and illuminating" and urged others to tell their stories.

"Becoming," one of the year's most anticipated books, comes out Nov. 13.

