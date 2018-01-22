Man charged with attempted homicide of unborn child
HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) — - A Harrisburg man accused of trying to kill his wife’s unborn baby has been charged with attempted homicide.
State Police said Ibrahim Beidari, 33, vaginally inserted unknown medication into his pregnant wife with the goal of ending her pregnancy. It happened at a home along the 7300 block of Cobblestone Drive in West Hanover Township.
Troopers met the victim at UPMC Harrisburg emergency room on Friday at 5:51 p.m. The woman told them she didn’t know what her husband was doing. She was in her first trimester and was released from the hospital Saturday.
Beidari was charged with Criminal Attempt-Murder of Unborn Child, Aggravated Assault of Unborn Child, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
He is currently in the Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail.
