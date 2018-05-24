NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A 1-year-old girl died after she was left inside a pickup truck parked outside an East Nashville home Wednesday.

Metro police said the little girl was left in the vehicle at the family's home on Virginia Avenue after her adoptive father dropped her sibling off at daycare.

Her adoptive mother found the infant in the truck at the family's home Wednesday evening.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how long the child was in the truck or if the father will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.