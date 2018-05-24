Harvey Weinstein expected to be arrested Friday in New York sexual misconduct investigation
NEW YORK (AP) - Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.
The officials say the charges relate to related to a former actress, Lucia Evans, (LOO'-sha) who said Weinstein assaulted her in his New York offices in 2004.
The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation.
A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for weeks.
The criminal charge against the film producer would be the first since scores of women began coming forward to accuse him of harassment or assault.
Weinstein has repeatedly said he didn't have nonconsensual sex with anyone.
