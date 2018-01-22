Great white shark ‘Hilton' being tracked in Atlantic Ocean

By: Olivia Stump

Posted: Jan 21, 2018 07:57 PM CST

Updated: Jan 21, 2018 07:58 PM CST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – - A shark named Mary Lee whose movements were followed by many Georgians has gone silent, but a male great white shark is now being tracked off the coast.

The Savannah Morning News reports that the male shark named Hilton is revealing its migrations and a steady stream of locations via satellite.

The newspaper reports that both sharks are among the 33 great white sharks tagged so far along the East Coast by Ocearch, a nonprofit whose scientific expertise paired with social media have made the once-reviled great whites relatable.

Ocearch catches the sharks, outfits them with satellite tags, names them and invites the public to track them in real time on its website.

