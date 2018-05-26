Good Samaritan finds 2 missing boaters

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tyler Gomez (left) and James Hansen (right)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The Coast Guard says two missing boaters near Pine Island in Hernando County have been found by a good Samaritan.

An alert was put out Saturday afternoon about 29-year-old James Hansen and 27-year-old Tyler Gomez. Hansen's fiancée contacted the Coast Guard around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to say the men never returned from a fishing trip. The two left from the Pine Island boat ramp Friday morning and were supposed to return Friday night.

Shortly after the alert was sent from the Coast Guard, authorities said a good Samaritan found the missing boaters wearing life jackets in the water near Pine Island.

An aircraft crew found the 14-foot boat the two men had been on earlier Saturday. They say it was anchored about three miles north of the Pine Island boat ramp. When marine units with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found no one on the boat.

The two boaters are currently on their way back to Pine Island where they will be checked by first responders. At this point, no injuries have been reported.