Chrysler recalls 4.8M cars, SUVs, trucks that could get stuck in cruise control
DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.
The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.
The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years. Models in other countries also are affected.
Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. But the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise.
The problem was found in testing. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
The NHTSA released the following information about the recall:
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) strongly encourages vehicle owners to follow a warning from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to stop using cruise control on the vehicles listed below until repaired.
FCA is recalling approximately 4.8 million vehicles to address a defect that could prevent the cruise control system from disengaging. Should this error occur, drivers may be able to stop the vehicle by depressing the brake pedal. The vehicle can then be placed into park once stopped. Drivers may also: 1) shift the transmission to neutral, 2) forcefully apply the manual brake, and 3) place the vehicle in park once stopped.
Vehicle owners should contact FCA at (866) 220-6747 for additional information concerning this recall. Report potential safety issues to NHTSA by calling (888) 327-4236 or submitting a complaint online at NHTSA.gov. Affected models, as currently identified by FCA, are:
- Dodge Journey MY 2014-2018 SUV
- Dodge Durango MY 2014-2018 SUV
- Dodge Challenger MY 2015-2018 2-Door
- Dodge Charger MY 2014-2018 4-Door
- Ram 3500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
- Ram 3500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
- Ram 3500 Less Than 10,000 Pound Cab Chassis MY 2016-2018 Pickup Truck
- Ram 2500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
- Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
- Ram 1500 MY 2014-2019 Pickup Truck
- Jeep Wrangler MY 2018 SUV
- Jeep Grand Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV
- Jeep Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV
- Chrysler 300 MY 2014-2018 4-Door
- Chrysler Pacifica MY 2017-2018 Van
- Chrysler 200 MY 2015-2017 4-Door
