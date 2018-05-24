Boy shares story of shark bite in South Carolina

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) - 10-year-old Trey de Boer and his family visit the Isle of Palms from Chicago every year, but this year’s trip will be unforgettable.

“It was a total shock that I got bit by a shark,” Trey said.

Trey said on Monday, he was about waist deep in the ocean boogey boarding while his family was a few yards away.

“I had just caught a wave, so I got off my boogey board and had a small pinch at foot. I thought it was just a crab, so I kicked it a little bit, and then it kept chomping two or three times,” he said.

Then, Trey said he saw the fin.

“I kicked it off, and I saw the dorsal fin and the tail. So, I yelled for help,” Trey said.

“When Trey started screaming, I thought, ‘oh, he's gotten stung by a jellyfish,’” said Trey’s mother, Christal.

She was also in the water with her two younger children.

“I started making my way to shore. I could tell by the way he was screaming it was more intense than a jellyfish,” Christal said. “It was terrifying.”

Emergency crews quickly showed up and took Trey to the Medical University of South Carolina, where doctors examined and treated his bites.

Trey was released late Monday night with 26 stitches.

"I think that was my first time in the hospital when it was actually me [injured]," said Trey.

So for the rest of the week, Trey gets around on crutches and has been back on the beach. But will he return to the water?

“I can't go back in the water this time, but I'm not going to be afraid of going back in the water. I really hope that I can get back,” Trey said.