What's Working: Phillips Prep students to make history come alive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - More than a dozen students from Phillips Preparatory School in Mobile have an opportunity to make history. They are attending the National History Day Competition in Washington D.C. June 10-15.

This is the first year that Phillips has had so many students representing the school at the competition.

Social Studies teacher, Cheryl Burch, says the students were very successful at the state contest.

"We actually won fifteen of the twenty-four awards, and that is unprecedented in the state of Alabama," Burch said.

The students create exhibits, documentaries, websites, or performances that they will present at the national competition in a few weeks. The theme is "Conflict and Compromise." The students started researching the topic on the first day of school.

Jamaya James started her project on the Children's March of 1963 to end segregation last August.

"I am very excited, and now we get to showcase it in Washington D.C., and show off our hard work."

Thomas Carmichael will be acting out a performance. He is representing any medic during war, but especially World War II.

"I am writing in my diary. Its June 8th,1944," Carmichael said. As a medic, he recounts German soldiers busting down the door.

The students are looking forward to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present their projects alongside students from the United States and around the world.

The trip will cost each student between $1,000-$2,000. They are hoping they can find people or businesses to make donations to help offset the cost. If you would like to make a donation, please email Teacher Cheryl Burch, cburch@mcpss.com. Burch says there are several students who cannot make the trip unless the school receives donations.



