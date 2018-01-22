UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
(WKRG) - The accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis, exit 38 has been cleared.
The left lane was closed due to an SUV seen blocking the left lane.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident.
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
- Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile
- UPDATE: Accident on I-10 eastbound near Malbis backs up traffic
- Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Counterfeit high-end fashion products seized in Baldwin County bust
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires