The Doctor is In: Questions about life after cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Nurse Practitioner Lynn Land from Southern Cancer Center answers your questions on Facebook Live about life after cancer.
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Authorities search for escaped inmate
- Baldwin County readies for stormy holiday weekend
- UPDATE: Daphne armed robbery suspect has surrendered
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season