Mobile County

The Doctor is In: Questions about life after cancer

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 03:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 03:19 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Nurse Practitioner Lynn Land from Southern Cancer Center answers your questions on Facebook Live about life after cancer.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center