Teens charged in violent armed robbery in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a violent armed robbery that happened in December 2017. According to Mobile Police, 16-year-old Gary Lamont Dotson was one of two teens who stopped a car on Glascow Court and demanded drugs from the car's occupants. The victim in the car was shot in the neck, and the suspect fled on foot.
Dotson was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday morning. A check of the jail log on Wednesday shows that 17-year-old Kesyshawn McQueen has also been charged with the same Mobile Police case number and the same charges.
Both Dotson and McQueen are charged with Robbery 1st degree and Assault 1st Degree.
