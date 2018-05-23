Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gary Dotson and Kesyshawn McQueen are charged with Robbery and Assault in a December 2017 case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a violent armed robbery that happened in December 2017. According to Mobile Police, 16-year-old Gary Lamont Dotson was one of two teens who stopped a car on Glascow Court and demanded drugs from the car's occupants. The victim in the car was shot in the neck, and the suspect fled on foot.

Gary Lamont Dotson, 16, charged with Robbery and Assault

Dotson was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday morning. A check of the jail log on Wednesday shows that 17-year-old Kesyshawn McQueen has also been charged with the same Mobile Police case number and the same charges.

Kesyshawn McQueen, 17, charged with Robbery and Assault

Both Dotson and McQueen are charged with Robbery 1st degree and Assault 1st Degree.