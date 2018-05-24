Second suspect arrested in Mobile carjacking

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roosevelt Westry (left) and Demeco Todd (right)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police have arrested a second suspect in a carjacking earlier this month in the Birdville community.

30-year-old Roosevelt Westry was taken into custody on Thursday, a day after 27-year-old Demeco Todd was also arrested in connection with the same case.

The two are accused of carjacking a man near Eagle and Raven Drives on May 17.

Police say surveillance images of the two suspects — and the tips that came in from the community after the images were shared on TV and online — helped to solve the case.