Second suspect arrested in Mobile carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police have arrested a second suspect in a carjacking earlier this month in the Birdville community.
30-year-old Roosevelt Westry was taken into custody on Thursday, a day after 27-year-old Demeco Todd was also arrested in connection with the same case.
The two are accused of carjacking a man near Eagle and Raven Drives on May 17.
Police say surveillance images of the two suspects — and the tips that came in from the community after the images were shared on TV and online — helped to solve the case.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Mobile private school sues the AHSAA...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Mobile pastor sentenced to 50 years...
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Authorities search for escaped inmate
- Baldwin County readies for stormy holiday weekend
- UPDATE: Daphne armed robbery suspect has surrendered
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season