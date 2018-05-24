Mobile County

Second suspect arrested in Mobile carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police have arrested a second suspect in a carjacking earlier this month in the Birdville community.

30-year-old Roosevelt Westry was taken into custody on Thursday, a day after 27-year-old Demeco Todd was also arrested in connection with the same case.

The two are accused of carjacking a man near Eagle and Raven Drives on May 17.

Police say surveillance images of the two suspects — and the tips that came in from the community after the images were shared on TV and online — helped to solve the case.

