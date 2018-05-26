Saraland extends sandbags to Saturday morning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saraland, AL (WKRG) - The city of Saraland is extending its sandbag giveaway to Saturday morning. The distribution continues from 9 Saturday morning but an updated Facebook post does not indicate when it wraps up.

The city has been giving away sandbags to residents for the last couple of days in the run-up to the first named storm of the season. Sandbags will be available at the Public Works Department at 150 Station Street. You must have proof you live within the city limits to get some sandbags.