Prosecutors: Shooting that claimed Anesa Baker's life may have been gang related

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death of Anesa Baker faced a judge in Mobile on Thursday.

The judge ordered that Jamarkus Holifield be held without bond. At the hearing, prosecutors revealed they believe the shooting was the result of gang activity.

Holifield was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting at The Grand Hall on Easter Sunday.

Baker, a 15-year-old student at McGill-Toolen High School, died more than a week later in the hospital.

Baker was one of five teens shot at the event. Two others were trampled in the panic that followed after the shots were fired.

At the time of the shooting, Holifield was out on bond for another shooting in November at the Thomas Sullivan Community Center where two teens were wounded.

On April 22, about three weeks after the shooting at The Grand Hall, Holifield was arrested on a charge of attempting to elude. Police said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near the Azalea Pointe Apartments, when three people in the vehicle got out and ran. Police captured one of the three suspects, who was later identified as Holifield.

Despite the April 22 arrest being a violation of his bond in the November shooting, Holifield was released from Metro Jail and remained on the streets until his arrest on Wednesday.

News 5 has confirmed Holifield has been indicted on an assault charge in connection with the November shooting.